PHOTOS: A look at what’s happened in Richmond since the first protest

  • Marcus David Peters sign
    Sign commemorating Marcus David Peters who died at the hands of Richmond officers while suffering a breakdown on I-95 appears in front of the Lee monument on June 11, 2020. (Photo: 8News Reporter Autumn Childress)
  • Jefferson Davis statue on Monument Avenue pulled down
    Jefferson Davis statue on Monument Avenue pulled down on Wednesday, Jun. 10, 2020. (Photo: Sierra Fox)
  • Christopher Columbus statue
    Christopher Columbus statue being removed from lake at Byrd Park on June 10, 2020. (Photo: Autumn Childress)
  • Columbus statue
    The Christopher Columbus statue at Byrd Park was thrown into a lake by protesters Tuesday, June 9. (Photo: Quincy Tucker)
  • The Christopher Columbus statue at Byrd Park was taken down by protesters on Tuesday, June 9. (Photo: Quincy Tucker)
  • America Protests Confederate Monuments
    An inspection crew from the Virginia Department of General Services takes measurements as they inspect the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue Monday June 8, 2020, in Richmond, Va. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has ordered the removal of the statue. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
  • Confederate Monuments Richmond
    EDS NOTE: OBSCENITY – An inspection crew from the Virginia Department of General Services inspect the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue Monday June. 8, 2020, in Richmond, Va. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has ordered the removal of the statue. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
  • The Henrico County Board of Supervisors has renamed the Confederate Hills Recreation Center
    The Henrico County Board of Supervisors has renamed the Confederate Hills Recreation Center to the Springs Recreation Center. (photo taken by 8News’ Talya Cunningham)
  • As protests continue in response to the death of George Floyd, a diverse group of residents from Essex County and the Northern Neck teamed up to sponsor a march of their own. (Photo: Sierra Fox)
  • Protests in Richmond
    As protests continue in response to the death of George Floyd, a diverse group of residents from Essex County and the Northern Neck teamed up to sponsor a march of their own. (Photo: Sierra Fox)
  • Robert E. Lee Monument
    Hundreds of people in Richmond gather around the Robert E. Lee monument on June 3,2020. (Photo: 8News Reporter Talya Cunningham)
  • Robert E. Lee Monument
    Hundreds of people in Richmond gather around the Robert E. Lee monument on June 3, 2020. (Photo: 8News Reporter Talya Cunningham)
  • Willow Lawn demonstration
    A group of demonstrators are walking from Willow Lawn to Richmond on a hot summer day. (Photo: 8News Reporter Alex Thorson)
  • Burnt GRTC Pulse bus on broad street
    A GRTC Pulse bus was burnt during the first night of protests and riots in Richmond, Saturday, May 30.
  • Brown's Island protest for George Floyd in Richmond
    A sign at the George Floyd protest on Brown’s Island, Sunday, May 31. (Photo: Rachel Keller)
  • peaceful blm protesters in Richmond
    A peaceful demonstration on Sunday, May 31. (Photo: Rachel Keller)
  • Officers at Lee Monument
    8News Capitol Reporter Jackie DeFusco took these photos of protesters, bystanders, police and other Richmonders Sunday on Monument Avenue.
  • Monuments vandalized in Richmond, Virginia
    Monuments in Richmond, Virginia, were vandalized during a riot on Saturday, May 30, 2020. (Photos courtesy of Josh Taylor)
  • Borded up business on W. Broad
    Chillalay store on West Broad street boarded up following protests that turned violent. (Photo: 8News)
  • Store on West Broad Street boarded up after protests turned violent in Richmond.
  • The Tech Exchange after being looted during a riot in Richmond
    The Tech Exchange, a local video store, was also looted during the riot. (Photos submitted by Holly Wright)
  • The result of riots around the intersection of W. Broad Street and Monroe Avenue. (Courtesy of Mandee Bratton)
  • broad street
