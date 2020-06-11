Skip to content
8News
Richmond
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Business
Coronavirus
Politics
Virginia News
U.S. & World
Taking Action: 8News Investigates
Capitol Connection
D.C. Bureau
Consumer Alerts
What’s Trending?
Weird News
8News Digital Exclusives
Send a news tip to iReport8
Top Stories
PHOTOS: A look at what’s happened in Richmond since the first protest
Gallery
Country group Lady Antebellum changes name to Lady A
Anytime Fitness apologizes for ‘I Can’t Breathe’ workout
Video
Richmond to resume street cleaning after suspending service for weeks
Weather
Today’s Outlook
Live VIPIR Radar
Hourly & 8-Day Forecast
Local Temperature & Heat Index
Current Conditions
StormTracker 8 Weather University
Closings and Delays
Report a Closing
Tracking the Tropics
Weather Cams
Weather Alerts
SPECIAL REPORT: Path of Destruction
SUBMIT: 8News School Kids of the Day
Traffic
WATCH
Livestream 8News
Live Events
Video Center
TV Listings
Virtual Town Hall: Virginia Responds
Digital Desk
8News Digital Exclusives
8News En Español
DIGITAL SPECIAL: COVID-19 and Health Equity in Virginia
Great 8 Weekend Events
Border Report Tour
Lottery
Horoscopes
Download the free 8News and StormTracker 8 mobile apps!
Community
Nominate a Frontline Fighter
Let RVA Know You’re Open For Business!
Remarkable Women
Richmond ‘History Makers’
Positively Richmond
Community Calendar
Great 8 Weekend Events
Jobs
In-Studio Interviews
Richmond Nights
Better Future Fund
Showcase Richmond
Sports
NFL Virtual Draft
Washington Redskins
Celebrating the STU: VCU Siegel Center’s 20th Anniversary
Experts
Cancer Treatment Expert
Home Generator Expert
Hospice Care Expert
Real Estate Expert
Wood Floor Refinishing
Contests
Enter to Win Dance Lessons
Enter the Senior Send Off
Contest Winners
About Us
Meet the 8 News Team
Work for Us
Contact Us
Rescan your TV
Intern With 8News
Download the free 8News and StormTracker 8 mobile apps!
8News is on Alexa!
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Terms of Use
Search
Search
Search
PHOTOS: A look at what’s happened in Richmond since the first protest
Photo Galleries
by: WRIC Newsroom
Posted:
Jun 11, 2020 / 02:47 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jun 11, 2020 / 03:27 PM EDT
Sign commemorating Marcus David Peters who died at the hands of Richmond officers while suffering a breakdown on I-95 appears in front of the Lee monument on June 11, 2020. (Photo: 8News Reporter Autumn Childress)
Jefferson Davis statue on Monument Avenue pulled down on Wednesday, Jun. 10, 2020. (Photo: Sierra Fox)
Jefferson Davis statue on Monument Avenue pulled down on Wednesday, Jun. 10, 2020. (Photo: Sierra Fox)
Jefferson Davis statue on Monument Avenue pulled down on Wednesday, Jun. 10, 2020. (Photo: Sierra Fox)
Jefferson Davis statue on Monument Avenue pulled down on Wednesday, Jun. 10, 2020. (Photo: Molly Monaghan)
Christopher Columbus statue being removed from lake at Byrd Park on June 10, 2020. (Photo: Autumn Childress)
The aftermath of the Columbus statue being torn down (photo taken by 8News’ Rachel Keller)
The aftermath of the Columbus statue being torn down (photo taken by 8News’ Rachel Keller)
The aftermath of the Columbus statue being torn down (photo taken by 8News’ Rachel Keller)
The Christopher Columbus statue at Byrd Park was thrown into a lake by protesters Tuesday, June 9. (Photo: Quincy Tucker)
The Christopher Columbus statue at Byrd Park was taken down by protesters on Tuesday, June 9. (Photo: Quincy Tucker)
The Christopher Columbus statue at Byrd Park was taken down by protesters on Tuesday, June 9. (Photo: Quincy Tucker)
An inspection crew from the Virginia Department of General Services takes measurements as they inspect the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue Monday June 8, 2020, in Richmond, Va. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has ordered the removal of the statue. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
EDS NOTE: OBSCENITY – An inspection crew from the Virginia Department of General Services inspect the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue Monday June. 8, 2020, in Richmond, Va. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has ordered the removal of the statue. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
The Henrico County Board of Supervisors has renamed the Confederate Hills Recreation Center to the Springs Recreation Center. (photo taken by 8News’ Talya Cunningham)
As protests continue in response to the death of George Floyd, a diverse group of residents from Essex County and the Northern Neck teamed up to sponsor a march of their own. (Photo: Sierra Fox)
As protests continue in response to the death of George Floyd, a diverse group of residents from Essex County and the Northern Neck teamed up to sponsor a march of their own. (Photo: Sierra Fox)
Hundreds of people in Richmond gather around the Robert E. Lee monument on June 3,2020. (Photo: 8News Reporter Talya Cunningham)
Hundreds of people in Richmond gather around the Robert E, Lee monument on June 3,2020. (Photo: 8News Reporter Talya Cunningham)
Hundreds of people in Richmond gather around the Robert E. Lee monument on June 3, 2020. (Photo: 8News Reporter Talya Cunningham)
A group of demonstrators are walking from Willow Lawn to Richmond on a hot summer day. (Photo: 8News Reporter Alex Thorson)
Hundreds of people in Richmond gather around the Robert E, Lee monument on June 3,2020. (Photo: 8News Reporter Talya Cunningham)
A GRTC Pulse bus was burnt during the first night of protests and riots in Richmond, Saturday, May 30.
A sign at the George Floyd protest on Brown’s Island, Sunday, May 31. (Photo: Rachel Keller)
A peaceful demonstration on Sunday, May 31. (Photo: Rachel Keller)
8News Capitol Reporter Jackie DeFusco took these photos of protesters, bystanders, police and other Richmonders Sunday on Monument Avenue.
8News Capitol Reporter Jackie DeFusco took these photos of protesters, bystanders, police and other Richmonders Sunday on Monument Avenue.
8News Capitol Reporter Jackie DeFusco took these photos of protesters, bystanders, police and other Richmonders Sunday on Monument Avenue.
8News Capitol Reporter Jackie DeFusco took photos of protesters, bystanders, police and other Richmonders Sunday on Monument Avenue.
Monuments in Richmond, Virginia, were vandalized during a riot on Saturday, May 30, 2020. (Photos courtesy of Josh Taylor)
Monuments in Richmond, Virginia, were vandalized during a riot on Saturday, May 30, 2020. (Photos courtesy of Josh Taylor)
Chillalay store on West Broad street boarded up following protests that turned violent. (Photo: 8News)
Store on West Broad Street boarded up after protests turned violent in Richmond.
The Tech Exchange, a local video store, was also looted during the riot. (Photos submitted by Holly Wright)
The Tech Exchange, a local video store, was also looted during the riot. (Photos submitted by Holly Wright)
The result of riots around the intersection of W. Broad Street and Monroe Avenue. (Courtesy of Mandee Bratton)
Rioters at the intersection of W. Broad Street and Monroe Avenue. (Courtesy of Mandee Bratton)
The result of riots around the intersection of W. Broad Street and Monroe Avenue. (Courtesy of Mandee Bratton)
Richmond Police Memorial statue removed from Byrd Park after being vandalized
Jefferson Davis statue on Monument Avenue pulled down
Virginians debate ‘defunding police,’ here’s where both sides stand
March for justice, racial inequality held in Tappahannock
He showed up angry at a Black Lives Matter protest. She showed how to stare him down.
Trending Stories
Coronavirus update: Cases in Chesterfield County surpass 2,000; Northam extends 2 executive orders
Northam shares reopening guidance for colleges, says Virginia is not seeing a spike in coronavirus cases
Virginia’s 5000 Man March happening this weekend; Here’s what to expect
Richmond man killed in fiery crash leaves behind 4 kids
Jefferson Davis statue on Monument Avenue pulled down
Video
Don't Miss
Where is my stimulus check? 8News answers your questions
Video
Contest: Enter to Win Dance Lessons
Contest: Senior Send Off
Let RVA know you’re open for business
More Don't Miss
Local Events