PHOTOS: Election Day in Central Virginia

About 25 people lined up outside of the North Courthouse Rd Library in Chesterfield. (Photo: Autumn Childress)

People waiting to vote
People waiting for polls to open outside the Main Library in Richmond. (Photo: Delaney Hall)
Pocahontas Middle School has two voting districts combined into one — Pocahontas and Cedarfield. (Photo: Tyler Thrasher)
People waiting to vote outside Pocahontas Middle School. (Photo: Tyler Thrasher)
People in line to vote in Chesterfield County at the voting precinct at Greenfield Elementary School. Poll workers let the voters line up inside before voting started at 6 a.m. (Photo: Nicole McMullin)
Polling places close at 7 p.m. in Virginia. If you are in line by 7 p.m. you will be allowed to vote. (Photo: Nicole McMullin)
Three Chopt Elementary has a line wrapped around the front of the building as more voters are braving the cold this Election Day. (Photo: Tyler Thrasher)

