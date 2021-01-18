PHOTOS: Lobby Day in Richmond

Photo Galleries

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Lobby Day in Richmond

Roads around Capitol Square grounds blocked off as Richmond anticipates possible demonstrations on Lobby Day. (Photo: 8News Reporter Delaney Hall)

VDOT trucks at Lobby Day
VDOT trucks blocking roads downtown as Lobby Day is underway. (Photo: 8News Reporter Delaney Hall)
Lobby Day in Richmond
Roads around Capitol Square grounds blocked off as Richmond anticipates possible demonstrations on Lobby Day. (Photo: 8News Reporter Delaney Hall)
Richmond Police at Lobby Day
Richmond Police officers monitoring the area Monday morning on Lobby Day. (Photo: 8News Reporter Delaney Hall)
VDOT trucks blocking roads
VDOT trucks block roads downtown to keep people out of Capitol Square on Lobby Day. (Photo: 8News Reporter Delaney Hall)
Police blocking off roads
Local authorities are on high alert on Lobby Day due to possible threats. (Photo: 8News Reporter Delaney Hall)
police patrol at lobby day
Richmond police patrol at Lobby Day downtown on Monday, January 18, 2021. (Photo: 8News Photographer Howie Williams)
Lobby Day in Virginia
Authorities put up barriers around Capitol Square to prevent people from gathering inside. (Photo: 8News Reporter Autumn Childress)
Lobby Day in Virginia
Signs reminding people that firearms are banned in Richmond went up last week ahead of Lobby Day. (Photo: 8News Reporter Autumn Childress)
Lobby-Day
Police increase downtown as Lobby Day is underway in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo: 8News Reporter Delaney Hall)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events