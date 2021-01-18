PHOTOS: Lobby Day in Richmond Photo Galleries by: Keyris Manzanares Posted: Jan 18, 2021 / 10:44 AM EST / Updated: Jan 18, 2021 / 10:44 AM EST Roads around Capitol Square grounds blocked off as Richmond anticipates possible demonstrations on Lobby Day. (Photo: 8News Reporter Delaney Hall) VDOT trucks blocking roads downtown as Lobby Day is underway. (Photo: 8News Reporter Delaney Hall) Roads around Capitol Square grounds blocked off as Richmond anticipates possible demonstrations on Lobby Day. (Photo: 8News Reporter Delaney Hall) Richmond Police officers monitoring the area Monday morning on Lobby Day. (Photo: 8News Reporter Delaney Hall) VDOT trucks block roads downtown to keep people out of Capitol Square on Lobby Day. (Photo: 8News Reporter Delaney Hall) Local authorities are on high alert on Lobby Day due to possible threats. (Photo: 8News Reporter Delaney Hall) Richmond police patrol at Lobby Day downtown on Monday, January 18, 2021. (Photo: 8News Photographer Howie Williams) Authorities put up barriers around Capitol Square to prevent people from gathering inside. (Photo: 8News Reporter Autumn Childress) Signs reminding people that firearms are banned in Richmond went up last week ahead of Lobby Day. (Photo: 8News Reporter Autumn Childress) Police increase downtown as Lobby Day is underway in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo: 8News Reporter Delaney Hall)