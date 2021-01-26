PHOTOS: Remembering the life of basketball icon Kobe Bryant

(NEXSTAR/WRIC) — Today marks the one year anniversary of the death of NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant, John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Christina Mauser, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester and Ara Zobayan.
On Jan. 26, 2020, the group of nine was traveling to a youth basketball tournament when their helicopter crashed into a Southern California hillside.
People around the world mourned the death of Kobe Bryant, who made the NBA All-Star team 18 times and received the MVP award four times before his retirement in 2016.
Here’s a look back at Kobe Bryant’s life through photos.