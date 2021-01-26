PHOTOS: Remembering the life of basketball icon Kobe Bryant

Sneakers and a Los Angeles Lakers jersey with the number 8 worn by NBA star Kobe Bryant hang at a memorial for Bryant in Los Angeles on Feb. 2, 2020, a week after he was killed in a helicopter crash. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

(NEXSTAR/WRIC) — Today marks the one year anniversary of the death of NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant, John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Christina Mauser, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester and Ara Zobayan.

On Jan. 26, 2020, the group of nine was traveling to a youth basketball tournament when their helicopter crashed into a Southern California hillside.

People around the world mourned the death of Kobe Bryant, who made the NBA All-Star team 18 times and received the MVP award four times before his retirement in 2016.

Here’s a look back at Kobe Bryant’s life through photos.

In this July 12, 1996 file photo Kobe Bryant, 17, jokes with the media as he holds his Los Angeles Lakers jersey during a news conference at the Great Western Forum in Inglewood, Calif. Bryant, a five-time NBA champion and a two-time Olympic gold medalist, died in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. He was 41. (AP Photo/Susan Sterner, file)

In this May 13, 2001 file photo Los Angeles Lakers’ Kobe Bryant reaches back for a rebound during the first half of game four of the Western Conference semifinals against the Sacramento Kings in Sacramento, Calif. Bryant, a five-time NBA champion and a two-time Olympic gold medalist, died in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. He was 41. (AP Photo/Mark Terrill, file)

In this April 15, 2003, file photo, Los Angeles Lakers Shaquille O’Neal, left, and Kobe Bryant share a laugh on the bench while their teammate take on the Denver Nuggets during the fourth quarter at Staples Center in Los Angeles. Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian, File)

Basketball player Kobe Bryant and wife Vanessa at the official after party for the 2004 World Music Awards, September 15, 2005 at Body English in the Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. The show was being broadcast live from Las Vegas on September 15 for the first time after being held in Monte Carlo for 15 years. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)

In this Feb. 23, 2007, file photo, Los Angeles Lakers’ Kobe Bryant, top, goes up for a shot between Boston Celtics’ Paul Pierce, left, and Al Jefferson during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles. Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett are all expected to be officially announced as members of the 2020 enshrinement class for the Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday, April 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Branimir Kvartuc, File)

In this June 14, 2009, photo, Los Angles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant celebrates with his daughter Gianna, following the Lakers 99-86 defeat of the Orlando Magic in Game 5 of the NBA Finals at Amway Arena in Orlando. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

In this Feb. 13, 2010, file photo, Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant and his wife, Vanessa, attend the skills competition at the NBA basketball All-Star Saturday Night in Dallas. Vanessa Bryant filed for divorce from the Lakers star, Friday, Dec. 16, 2011, in Orange County Superior Court in Santa Ana, Calif., citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

In this Aug. 4, 2012 file photo Kobe Bryant with his wife Vanessa and daughter Gianna prepare to watch the final night of swimming at the Aquatics Centre in the Olympic Park during the 2012 Summer Olympics in London. Vanessa Bryant expressed grief and anger in an Instagram post Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, as she copes with the deaths of her husband Kobe Bryant, their daughter Gigi and seven other people in a helicopter crash last month. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill,File)

In this Feb. 14, 2016, file photo, Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant (24) kisses his daughter Gianna on the court in warm-ups before first half NBA All-Star Game basketball action in Toronto. Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and several others are dead after their helicopter went down in Southern California on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. (Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press via AP)

FILE – In this April 13, 2016, file photo, Los Angeles Lakers forward Kobe Bryant smiles during the first half of his last NBA basketball game, against the Utah Jazz in Los Angeles. The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame was gearing up for a great year: not just the certain election of NBA superstars like Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett and Tim Duncan, but also a chance to unveil a completely renovated museum. Because of the coronavirus outbreak, the reopening has been pushed back two months to July 1 and the induction ceremony is being postponed, either to October or the spring. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

FILE – In this April 13, 2016 file photo Los Angeles Lakers’ Kobe Bryant acknowledges fans after the last NBA basketball game of his career against the Utah Jazz in Los Angeles. Bryant, a five-time NBA champion and a two-time Olympic gold medalist, died in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. He was 41. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, file)

In this April 13, 2016, file photo, Los Angeles Lakers’ Kobe Bryant poses for pictures with his wife Vanessa, left, and daughters Natalia, second from right, and Gianna as they stand on the court after an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz, in Los Angeles. Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020.(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

This Feb. 26, 2018 file photo shows Vanessa Bryant, from left, Kobe Bryant, Natalia Bryant and Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant at the world premiere of “A Wrinkle in Time” in Los Angeles. Bryant, a five-time NBA champion and a two-time Olympic gold medalist, died in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. He was 41. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

US actor and basketball player Kobe Bryant anf his wife Vanessa Laine Bryant attend the 90th Annual Academy Awards Governors Ball at the Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

FILE – In this July 26, 2018 file photo former Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna watch the U.S. national championships swimming meet in Irvine, Calif. Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. Gianna also died in the crash. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, file)

FILE – In this March 2, 2019, file photo Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna watch the first half of an NCAA college basketball game between Connecticut and Houston in Storrs, Conn. A public memorial service for Bryant, Gianna and seven others killed in a helicopter crash is planned for Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Staples Center in Los Angeles, a person with knowledge of the details told The Associated Press on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)

People gather at a memorial near Staples Center after the death of Laker legend Kobe Bryant Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

Fans gather at a memorial for the late Kobe Bryant in front of Staples Center in Los Angeles, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday, Jan. 26. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

In this Feb. 10, 2020 file photo, flowers and photos honor members of the Altobelli family outside Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif. Coach John Altobelli, 56, far right, his wife, Keri, 43, second from left, and his daughter Alyssa, 13, left, died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 in Calabasas. Family members of four of the people killed in a helicopter crash with Bryant and his daughter are suing the companies that owned and operated the aircraft. The wrongful death lawsuits were filed electronically Sunday, April 19, 2020 in Los Angeles Superior Court on behalf of three members of one family and a woman who helped coach Bryant’s daughter in basketball. One suit was filed by two children of Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli,his wife and daughter, who played basketball with Gianna. Another suit was filed by the husband and three children of Christina Mauser, who helped Bryant coach the girls’ basketball team. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

Vanessa Bryant speaks during The Celebration of Life for Kobe & Gianna Bryant at Staples Center on February 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)