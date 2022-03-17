Spiders fans celebrate at the Robins Center on Thursday night, following the University of Richmond’s incredible upset against the University of Iowa.
Richmond head coach Chris Mooney calls out to his players in the first half of a college basketball game against Iowa during the first round of the NCAA men’s tournament Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)