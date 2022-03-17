Spiders fans celebrate at the Robins Center on Thursday night, following the University of Richmond’s incredible upset against the University of Iowa.

Iowa’s Patrick McCaffery, right, protects the ball from Richmond’s Grant Golden (33) in the first half of a college basketball game during the first round of the NCAA men’s tournament Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Iowa’s Jordan Bohannon, bottom, passes the ball away from Richmond’s Jacob Gilyard in the first half of a college basketball game during the first round of the NCAA men’s tournament Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Iowa’s Keegan Murray (15) shoots over Richmond’s Nathan Cayo (4) in the first half of a college basketball game during the first round of the NCAA men’s tournament Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Richmond’s Tyler Burton, left, defends against Iowa’s Joe Toussaint in the first half of a college basketball game during the first round of the NCAA men’s tournament Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Richmond’s Jacob Gilyard, top, fights for control of the ball with Iowa’s Joe Toussaint in the first half of a college basketball game during the first round of the NCAA men’s tournament Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Richmond head coach Chris Mooney calls out to his players in the first half of a college basketball game against Iowa during the first round of the NCAA men’s tournament Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)