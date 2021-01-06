PHOTOS: Rioters storm U.S. Capitol building

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRIC) — Rioters have stormed the U.S. Capitol and entered the chamber floor. The building is now in lockdown and lawmakers have been asked to wear gas masks or leave their offices.
The breach of the building occurred as Congress was debating the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory over President Donald Trump.
Here are photos of the chaos:
