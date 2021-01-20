Take a look at photos from Inauguration Day 2021 Photo Galleries by: Keyris Manzanares Posted: Jan 20, 2021 / 10:40 AM EST / Updated: Jan 20, 2021 / 11:24 AM EST Christine Alverno and her daughter Julia Crump, of Troy, Mich., try to get a glimpse of President-elect Joe Biden as he leaves an early morning church service, in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. Trump is en route to his Mar-a-Lago Florida Resort. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Marine One with President Donald Trump aboard, flies past the Washington Monument during Inauguration Day ceremonies, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. Trump is en route to his Mar-a-Lago Florida Resort. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Marine One carrying President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump as they departed from the White House flies over the U.S. Capitol ahead of the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images) Flags line the National Mall towards the Capitol Building as events get underway for President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden attend Mass at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle during Inauguration Day ceremonies Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Doug Emhoff looks at his wife Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as they attend Mass at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle during Inauguration Day ceremonies Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Dorothy Colegrove of Anchorage, Alaska, tries to see President-elect Joe Biden as he leaves an early morning church service, in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) Christine Alverno and her daughter Julia Crump, of Troy, Mich., try to get a glimpse of President-elect Joe Biden as he leaves an early morning church service, in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) People arrive for the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Washington Metropolitan Police stand along the escort parade route in front of the White House in Washington, early Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) Teri McClain, of Seattle, poses with her Harris-Biden dolls near the Capitol Building ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Flags line the National Mall towards the Capitol as final preparations are made before President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Gi Chung sets up his souvenir stand with Joe Biden memorabilia ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/David Goldman) WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band performs for the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today’s inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) Former US First Lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (L) and Former US President Bill Clinton (R) arrives for the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th US President on January 20, 2021, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. (Photo by Melina Mara / POOL / AFP) (Photo by MELINA MARA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is seen on the phone before US the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th US President on January 20, 2021, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / POOL / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: Meena Harris, niece of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, arrives the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today’s inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (R) and her husband Paul (L) are seen before President-elect Joe Biden arrives at the East Front of the US Capitol for his inauguration ceremony to be the 46th President of the United States in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2021. (Photo by JIM LO SCALZO / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JIM LO SCALZO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: (EDITOR’S NOTE: Alternate crop) (L-R) Doug Emhoff, U.S. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Jill Biden and President-elect Joe Biden wave as they arrive on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol for the inauguration on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today’s inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: National youth poet laureate Amanda Gorman arrives at the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today’s inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: Family members of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris attend the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today’s inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)