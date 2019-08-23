Collision sends car crashing into porch of Southside Richmond home

Richmond Police say the crash occurred at around 9:15 a.m. near the intersection of Semmes Avenue and W. 30th Street.

One person was injured after a collision sent a vehicle crashing into the porch of a Southside Richmond home Friday morning.

One vehicle, a red SUV, was reportedly traveling east on Semmes when another vehicle, a black SUV, that was headed westbound on Semmes tried turning onto W. 30th Street, but collided with the red SUV.

The collision sent the red SUV into the yard of a nearby home where it crashed into the porch. A witness at the scene told 8News the driver suffered a broken arm.

The home did not sustain any structural damage, police said.

The male driver of the black SUV was charged with failure to yield and operating a vehicle with a suspended license.