GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Greensville Volunteer Fire Department rescued the driver of a commercial tractor trailer who was trapped inan overturned vehicle early Tuesday morning.

First responders received a call about the incident at 2:41 a.m. The caller said the truck drove into the woods and there were possible injuries.

According to first responders, the vehicle ran off the road and collided with a tree at 134 Courtland Road at the intersection of East Atlantic Street at the James River Junction. The vehicle then struck a guard rail, went off the road and tipped on its side.

The driver was trapped inside when crews arrived. First responders were able to extricate the driver.

According to first responders, the driver was treated at a local hospital before being transported to another facility. The driver is in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

Greensville County Volunteer Rescue and the the Greensville County Sheriff’s Office also assisted on the scene.