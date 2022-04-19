KILMARNOCK, Va. (WRIC) — A devastating fire Tuesday morning left one dead and multiple apartment homes and business buildings engulfed in flames.

According to Kilmarnock Fire Chief Roy Hall, a firetruck arrived at the scene 3 minutes after alarms went off at 3:41 a.m. By the time emergency personnel responded to the fire, two apartments were fully engulfed in flames. A man was found dead downstairs in the first studio apartment.

All three fire departments in Lancaster County and one in Northumberland responded to the fire.

The roof of a NN Burger restaurant was damaged by the Kilmarnock fire.

