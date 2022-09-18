RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The strains of polka wafting through the air mixed with the aroma of bratwurst, strudel and beer were the hallmarks of a popular street festival in Richmond this weekend.

The three-day St. Benedict’s Oktoberfest at the intersection of Belmont and Hanover Avenues in the parking lots of the schools belonging to the Catholic Church highlighted early members’ German backgrounds. Lots of attendees got in the mood by donning the iconic lederhosen and dirndls as well as alpine hats.

Crowds got to participate in the cultural offerings dancing the chicken dance and frequent beer stein holding contests. It was the 17th year of the event.