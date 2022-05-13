RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A house fire in Richmond Wednesday night sent smoke billowing across Interstate 95. Here are photos and a timeline of the night’s events.

Shortly after 8:00 p.m., fire crews responded to an active blaze at a vacant house at 1006 North 3rd Street. The house lies just one block from Shockoe Hill Cemetery.

(Photo courtesy of Richmond Fire Department)

Upon their arrival, firefighters observed black smoke billowing from the structure as well as the rear of the building fully engulfed in bright flames.

(Photo courtesy of Richmond Fire Department)

Firefighters proceeded to examine the full perimeter of the building before forcing entry. Richmond Fire reported the entry in a Facebook post, although initial reports indicated that firefighters did not enter the building.

The roof began to collapse in the rear, prompting the responders at the scene to attack the fire; targeting both the top and side of the structure.

(Photo courtesy of Richmond Fire Department)

(Photo courtesy of Richmond Fire Department)

The Richmond Fire Department was photographed battling the fire with several fire trucks at the property. The house appeared to have boarded-up windows on the first and second floors, with vegetation visible covering one side of the structure.

(Photo courtesy of Richmond Fire Department)

The fire was officially deemed under control at 3:42 a.m.

Richmond Fire said the incident has been deemed “suspicious” and is under investigation.

No injuries were reported and a building inspector for the City of Richmond officially condemned the structure.

VDOT camera shows smoke rolling across I-95/I-64

8News’ earlier coverage of the fire documented the heavy smoke from the building as it was visible from I-95 and I-64.