BLACKSTONE, Va. (WRIC) — Smoke filled the air as a large fire in a storage shed near Fort Pickett blazed overnight on Thursday.

At around 2:41 p.m., the Nottoway County Emergency Communications Center received reports of a large commercial fire at FDCE Conservation and Bioenergy in Blackstone.

The fire involved a large open storage shed containing multiple large bales of switchgrass.

Approximately 45 firefighters were dispatched from Blackstone, Fort Pickett, Crewe, Kenbridge, Farmville, McKenney, and South Hill Fire Departments as well as Nottoway County Rescue Squad.

When the Fort Pickett first responders arrived, they observed heavy fire conditions under the entire length of the open shelter. The fire had spread to tractors and other pieces of machinery.

Firefighters quickly began attacking the fire and setting up a water supply relay from nearby fire hydrants.

Mutual aid fire companies were called from within Nottoway, Lunenburg, Mecklenburg, Dinwiddie and Prince Edward counties to provide more manpower and equipment.

Multiple local private companies supplied heavy machinery to assist in removing the burning bales to an open area where they could be extinguished.

In a Facebook post last night, the Blackstone Volunteer Fire Department thanked all those who supported the operation.