CHARLESTON, S.C., (WRIC) — Hurricane Ian made landfall in Georgetown, South Carolina, at around 2:05 p.m. as a Category 1 hurricane. The storm was most recently recorded with wind speeds up to 85 mph. Various areas across South Carolina’s coast are currently dealing with flooding. The photos below capture the conditions that people in those areas are experiencing.

A police vehicle drives down a flooded street as rain from Hurricane Ian drenches the city on Sept. 30, 2022, in Charleston, S.C. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

A motorist drives through high water, as another turns around during the arrival of Hurricane Ian, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Charleston, S.C. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

A bicyclist rides through the standing water as law enforcement blocks the intersection to traffic, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Folly Island, S.C. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Rain from Hurricane Ian floods a street on Sept. 30, 2022, in Charleston, S.C. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

In this photo, provided by the Myrtle Beach Fire Dept., crews respond to rescue people who were trapped on the second floor due to flooding caused by Hurricane Ian, on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Myrtle Beach, S.C. (Myrtle Beach Fire Dept. via AP)

A pedestrian navigates a driving rain from Hurricane Ian on Sept. 30, 2022, in Charleston, South Carolina. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)