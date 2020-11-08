Pickett returns to help Pittsburgh snap skid, defeat Florida St. 41-7

Pittsburgh running back Todd Sibley Jr. plays against Boston College during overtime in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Nick Patti had two touchdown runs, Kenny Pickett added a 10-yard TD run and Pittsburgh capitalized on short fields to defeat Florida State 41-17, snapping a four-game losing streak.

Pickett returned to the starting lineup after missing two games due to an ankle injury.

The senior completed 21 of 27 passes for 210 yards, connecting with freshman Jordan Addison a season-high 11 times for 127 yards.

