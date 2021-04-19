Plans for another Dominion Energy high-rise building in downtown Richmond halted

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Dominion Energy will no longer be building a second high-rise building in Downtown Richmond. A spokesperson for the company told 8News the primary reason for this is workforce impact.

“Most of our downtown employees have been working remotely for 13 months — and doing so efficiently and productively. In light of this, we plan to offer more employee flexibility when they begin returning to work, as early as July 1, and we have enough office space to accommodate our current and [future] workforce,” Rayhan Daudani said in an email.

A sale of Dominion Energy’s gas transmission and storage businesses also reduced their downtown headcount by 10%, Daudani said.

The new tower was expected to be built where Dominion Energy’s One James River Plaza stood before its implosion last year.

Daudani said an internal team is evaluating alternatives that could fill the hole left by the implosion.

“Regarding those potential alternatives, we will work with the appropriate city officials at the appropriate time,” Daudani stated.

Stay with 8News for the latest.