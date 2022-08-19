VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach City Council has voted to approve a local real estate developer’s plans to build over the concrete mountain off Witchduck Road in Virginia Beach.

In a unanimous vote (11 to 0) Tuesday, the Virginia Beach City Council has approved Breeden Company’s $100 million project to build 438 apartments at the location.

The Breeden Company has produced a promotional video introducing the “122 Mac” project. The development’s address will be 122 Mac Street, and the video is heavy with aerials of the concrete mountain and what the site looks like now with the new narrative.

The project would have 438 apartments in six buildings.

Since the summer of 2019, 10 On Your Side reported on the concrete mountain near the Witchduck Road exit off I-264 in Virginia Beach. At that time, the concrete mountain stood around 60 feet.

The City of Virginia Beach even took the property owner, Mark Calcagni, to court to force him to move the pile of rubble.

In February of this year, 10 On Your Side caught up with John Mamoudis, a spokesperson for Calcagni as crews worked on removing the pile.



“The particular project you are looking at now is an indication of our intention to do the right thing, and to be a good corporate citizen and contribute where we can,” said Mamoudis, pointing to the progress as dump trucks chipped off the concrete mountain. “We are getting rid of the pile and people don’t like it and we are trying to be in compliance with our city officials.”

At the time, Mamoudis told 10 On Your Side the mountain should be entirely gone in six months.