Plugging and Paving Potholes in Richmond After Drivers Complained to 8News

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Richmond heard driver’s complaints about potholes and is already making repairs.

Last week, 8News reported on deep potholes that drivers told us were making for a rough ride in Church Hill, the East End and Shockoe Bottom. On Friday, 8News caught up with City crews plugging potholes on 23rd Street and on M Street.

Richmond’s Department of Public Works Director Bobby Vincent said crews are filling potholes around the City but focusing on Church Hill and the East End this week and next week. He said, “We have four crews that are out doing nothing but pothole repairs on a daily basis. They repair anywhere from 60 to 80 potholes a day.”

Since the 8News report last week, we found that big pothole on Route 5 near Old Main Street and that Crater on Canal Street in Shockoe Slip have been filled.

“We do our best to make certain that we respond to a request within two weeks,” Vincent said.

Vincent told 8News potholes are always going to be an issue for the City of Richmond because unlike other areas the utilities are underground. If there is an issue with the utilities that need to be addressed, that can disturb the road’s surface.

8News has also learned that an exposed, metal plate that drivers were worried would pop a tire on the stretch between Williamsburg Road and Williamsburg Avenue was placed there by the Richmond Department of Public Utilities for some repair work. DPU tells us are now crews will get out and cover those exposed edges.

Vincent also said drivers should expect a smoother ride throughout the Church Hill area.

“A large portion of Church Hill is scheduled to be paved this year,” said Vincent.

On Friday, a crew was laying new asphalt along Fairfield Avenue. Vincent added for the fiscal year 2022- a nearly million-dollar paving project is planned for Church Hill.

Meantime if you do spot a pothole, it’s best to report it to RVA311. You can file a claim with the city’s attorney if your car was damaged by a pothole but you usually have to be able to prove the city knew about the pothole and failed to fix it.

8News has learned last year, Richmond received 69 claims, only 7 were paid for a total of $9,342. In the first two months of this year, there have been 8 claims filed and zero payouts.

Overall, the city is planning to put down 260 lane miles of new asphalt this year. Check here to see if your street is on the list for this year: https://www.rva.gov/public-works/paving