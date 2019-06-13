Police: 25-year-old found safe after reported missing out of Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police say the 25-year-old woman who was reported missing, after she was last seen leaving her home earlier this week, has been safely located.

Chelsea N. Sheffield, of the 4000 block of Lazy Stream Court, left her residence at around 10 a.m. on Monday, June 10 in a white 2002 Ford Escape with a Philadelphia Eagles helmet on the driver’s side door. Sheffield was reported missing Wednesday, according to police.

