Police: 4 injured in overnight shooting on Midlothian Turnpike

Richmond, Va (WRIC) — Police say four people with gunshot wounds showed up at a Richmond-area hospital early Saturday.

Units responded to a call for a shooting around 1:45 a.m. Saturday in the 6300 block of Midlothian Turnpike.

Police tape blocked off the parking lots outside of the Richmond Inn and Suites and Novus Room Sports Bar for several hours. At least a dozen Richmond Police units and a K-9 unit were on scene.

An 8News crew says more than 80 evidence markers were scattered throughout the crime scene.

Investigators say the four shooting victims — two men and two women — all have non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.