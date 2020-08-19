Chesterfield police arrest homicide suspects almost a year after crash into front porch

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police have arrested two people in relation to the Sept. 2019 homicide involving a shooting and car crash into the front porch of a home in the 6200 block of Gatesgreen Drive.

According to a press release, when police responded to the scene around 4:00 a.m. they found 18-year-old Bryson Andrew Mitchell unconscious and suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound. Mitchell was pronounced dead after being transported to a local hospital.

The release states, police arrested 21-year-old Samira Tarabay-Whitfield for accessory after the fact and obstruction of justice on July 7. She is currently on bond pending a hearing in Chesterfield General District Court.

On Aug. 19 the police arrested 20-year-old Demetrius Roots Jr. for use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and shooting into an occupied vehicle. He is being held without bond pending a pre-trial appearance on Aug. 20 at 9:30 a.m.

This is a developing story. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251, Crime Solvers 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

