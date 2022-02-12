UPDATE: Missing Powhatan girl found

UPDATE: Lilly Barr, the 12-year-old who went missing from Powhatan County late Saturday morning, has been found.

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va (WRIC) — The Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a 12-year-old girl who was last seen late Saturday morning.

Lilly Barr went missing from the Lake Shawnee area in Powhatan County at around 11 a.m. Saturday morning. She was last last seen wearing a lime green tank top, grey and pink shorts and black sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding Barr’s location is asked to contact police.