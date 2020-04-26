POLICE: Chesterfield woman dies in Hampton car crash

(WRIC) — Virginia State Police said a woman from Chesterfield died Saturday night in the city of Hampton after an SUV slammed into her disabled vehicle.

At approximately 7:36 p.m. police said they received a call about a black sedan traveling slowly in the second lane of I-64 westbound, west of Mercury Boulevard. Less than a minute later, they said the Communications Center received another call about a two-vehicle accident in that area.

Police said Keira M. Reese-Johnson, 20, was traveling westbound on I-64 when her vehicle became disabled and stopped in the lane of travel. After she stopped, her sedan was hit from behind by a 2005 GMC Suburban.

Johnson was transported to Riverside regional Hospital but ultimately died of her injuries, according to police.

An 11-year old in the car that hit Johnson was also taken to the hosptial with injurieds.

Officials said neither alcohol or speed were factors in the accident and charges won’t be placed.

