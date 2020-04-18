POLICE: Crash in Prince George leaves one woman injured and another dead

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince George Police Department said they are investigating a sing vehicle crash that left one woman dead earlier today.

Police said they responded to a crash on the 1300 block of South Crater Road at about 12:01 a.m. today. They said a black Chevy sedan that was traveling northbound ran off the right side of the road and hit two trees on the passenger side of the car.

The driver, Carol Murley, 50, was flown to the VCU Medical center with life-threatening injuries. Her passenger, Laura Davis, 47, was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries she got during the crash.

Officials said while the driver and passenger were both wearing seatbelts, speed and alcohol may have been factors in the crash.

The police ask anyone who has information on or witnesessed the crash to contact the department at 804-733-2773.

LATEST HEADLINES: