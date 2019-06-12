Police ID man found dead in Henrico County creek

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The man who was found dead in a Henrico County creek last week has been identified by police as 36-year-old David Karl Beman, of Richmond.

Police tell 8News they were called to Eastgate Boulevard and Nine Mile Road, near the Eastgate Town Center on the afternoon of June 12, for a report of a deceased male in a creek.

No other details have been released at this time, though police said a criminal investigation team was on the scene handling the death investigation.

Nearby residents and shoppers told 8News they were surprised by the discovery.

“It was overwhelming. I couldn’t believe it. The odor … we kept saying every time we went to the store, ‘what is that smell?’ but we never would think something’s in the creek … never,” said shopper Nikki Gunter.

The discovery also had people on edge because the location is only two minutes from Fairfield Middle School.

