Police: Drugs, scales and money found in Petersburg man’s car after DUI crash

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg police said they found drugs, money and scales in a vehicle while investigating a DUI crash.

The Petersburg Bureau of Police said officers responded to the 20 block of Branch Street for a vehicle crash on at 6:38 a.m. on Jan. 2. While investigating the incident, officers said they found cocaine, heroin, marijuana, U.S. currency and scales.

Troy Morgan, 33, of Petersburg, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, possession of heroin with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Morgan is being held without bond pending his appearance in court.