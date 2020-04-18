POLICE: Florida woman injured after hitting tree in single-vehicle crash

PETERSBURG, Va. ( WRIC) — A Petersburg woman had to be taken to the hospital Saturday morning after she hit a tree on I-95 southbound, according to Virginia State Police.

Valeria Rivera, 21, Orlando, Fl, was traveling on I-95 south when she ran off the left side of the road. Police say Rivera overcorrected her steering, which caused her to run off the right side of the road and hit a tree on the driver’s side of the car.

Police responded to the crash at 6 a.m. where they found Rivera trapped by her seat belt. After they removed her from the car, she was transported to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Rivera had a 9-year-old girl in the back seat, but police say she left the accident unharmed.

Officials said speed and fatigue are being considered as factors in the crash, and she was charged with reckless driving.

LATEST HEADLINES: