RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico police need your help to find two people suspected of shoplifting from a sporting goods store.

Police say the two female suspects entered a store on West Broad Street on July 10 at around 7 p.m. and stole several clothing items.

Cameras caught them leaving the area in a silver Ford Explorer.

If you recognize these suspects, call Officer Hazelgrove at 804-501-5000 or you can call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.