Police in one California city invest in gun-mounted cameras

KING CITY, Calif. – The police department in King City, California, just invested in new technology – a camera attached to an officer’s gun.

The city’s mayor and police chief announced Thursday morning they are now requiring all officers to carry camera-mounted firearms. They say it’s all about more transparency and more accountability.

“It’s just one more way that we can be even more transparent to our community,” said King City Police Chief Robert Masterson.

The cameras, made by Viridian Weapon Technologies, were specifically designed to capture officer involved shootings.

The camera and audio automatically activate once the gun leaves an officer’s holster, leaving little room for mistakes and capturing a view not seen by body cams or a dash cam.

The cameras, according to Viridian CEO Brian Hedeen, “Show exactly what the officer sees. We feel this is an essential point of view that is missing from most officer involved shootings today.”

Last year, a gun cam helped in the conviction of a Texas man who fired a shotgun at an officer.

“We need to stay aware of new technologies being developed because that is the world we’re living in. People want to see things, said Chief Masterson.

As of Thursday, all 17 officers at the King City Police Department, including the chief, now have camera equipped firearms, which cost the city about $12,000.