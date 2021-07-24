Police in Richmond asking for public’s help in locating missing man

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond man has been missing since July 19, and police are asking for the public’s help in locating him.

Zokee Muhammad was last seen in the Hillside Court neighborhood on Monday. Richmond Police say he boarded a bus at the intersection of Lone and Harwood Streets and hasn’t been seen since.

Muhammad’s family says he suffers from a medical issue and may be disoriented. He is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and was last seen wearing a dark colored shirt, a blue baseball cap and black boots.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Muhammad, contact Major Crimes Detective J. Higgins at (804) 646-7570 or reach out to Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.