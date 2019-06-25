Police: Local dentist’s murder caught on video; suspect fired gun while standing over him

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Court documents reveal new details in a homicide investigation developing in Newport News.

Police arrested 42-year-old Kelly Vance on Friday night. He’s charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 65-year-old Dr. William Trolenberg, a well-known dentist in the area.

According to the criminal complaint, police found a surveillance camera on a garage near where the incident happened, which captured Trolenberg’s murder.

Police say the video shows Trolenberg leaving his business and getting into his car. That’s when Vance allegedly walks into view and places his hand on the trunk. Trolenberg stops his car and it appears the two have a conversation at the driver side door.

Then it appears the suspect gets into the passenger seat, where police say it’s possible a fight took place. Trolenberg is then seen falling out of the car and onto the pavement. Vance gets out and fires the gun at Trolenberg while standing over him, police said.

Trolenberg was found shot near his car in the parking lot. He later died at the hospital. The medical examiner later determined Trolenberg was shot three times, at least once at close range.

Detectives were able to link Vance to the crime through multiple people whose identities have been concealed. Detectives say Vance was in the area hours before the homicide took place, and just 30 minutes before he was walking up and down Huber Road, apparently waiting for the business to close.

They were also able to get a positive identification through a witness, who claims they saw Vance enter Deer Park Dental about 26 minutes before the homicide.

The connection, if any, between Vance and Trolenberg is still not clear.

Vance is expected back in court September 20 for his preliminary hearing.

8News learned Vance retired from the Navy more than two years ago.