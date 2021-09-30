Police looking for Chesterfield woman missing since Wednesday night

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Police Department is looking for a woman who has been missing since Wednesday night.

24-year-old Gloria Barba of the 16200 block of N. Rhodes Lane was last seen at 7:45 p.m. She’s about 5 foot 6, with brown hair and brown eyes. She may be driving a gray 2017 Ford Fusion with the Virginia license plates, VNP2160,

Anyone with information on Barba’s whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660, or through the P3 app.