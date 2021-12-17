Police looking for missing Richmond man with health issues

Joseph Russell, 36, is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs about 200 pounds and has tattoos on his left arm. (Photo: Richmond Police Department)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man with health issues who was reported missing by his family.

Joseph Russell, 36, was reported missing earlier this week but has not had any contact with his family since August. Officials say Russell is known to frequent the area near the Churchill North neighborhood.

Russell is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs about 200 pounds and has tattoos on his left arm.

Police say Russell suffers from health issues.

Anyone who knows Russell’s whereabouts is asked to call Major Crimes Detective C. Key at 804-646-6764 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.