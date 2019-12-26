Police looking for suspects in deadly shooting at a Denny’s

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — One man is dead and police are looking for two suspects after an armed robbery turned into a shooting at a Denny’s in Manassas.

The deceased victim is identified as Yusuf Ozgur, 56, of Manassas. The second victim shot was identified as a 34-year-old man of Rixeyville who remains hospitalized, but is expected to survive.

WANTED: 2 suspects responsible for fatally shooting a man at Denny’s in Manassas on Dec. 26, 2019. (Courtesy: Prince William County Police)

Prince William County Police say they got a call for an armed robbery just before 2:30 Thursday morning at 8201 Sudley Road. According to investigators, the two suspects, described as black men in their late teens or early 20’s and 5’10”-6’0″, walked into the restaurant and demanded property from customers and employees. During the robbery, two customers were shot. The suspects fled the scene.

WATCH: Surveillance footage from Denny’s

Ozgur worked for a food delivery service and was arriving at Denny’s to pick up a to-go order when he was shot as the suspects were leaving, and died. The other man who was shot is expected to survive, he was at Denny’s dining with other people, police said.

Carboard sign on the closed entry of Denny’s in Manassas says “Sorry, we are temporarily closed.” They closed for the day after a fatal armed robbery.

This story is developing and will be updated as more details become available.