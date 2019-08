CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man was caught on video surveillance trying to purchase a flat-screen with a stolen credit card.

Chesterfield County Police released photos of a man accused of credit card fraud at a local Walmart. The photos show the suspect with a 32-inch television inside a shopping cart.





Know who he is? Police says contact the Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.