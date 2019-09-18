Police: Man breaks into Hopewell home, tries to sexually assault victim at knifepoint

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Hopewell Police are searching for a suspect who forced his way into a home and attempted to sexually assault a victim.

The alleged crime took place at around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 17 in the 3000 block of Danville Street.

According to police, a male offender forced entry into a resident armed with a knife, and later placed the blade to a person’s throat inside in attempt to sexually assault them.

The offender, described as a 5-foot-9 to 5-foot-11, 20- to 30-year-old heavyset black male with a goatee, fled on foot after a brief struggle. He was last seen wearing denim jeans with a dark-colored ‘hoodie’ style jacket and dark-colored gloves, police said.

The Hopewell Police Department is requesting that any person(s) who may have information regarding this crime or who may have been traveling in and/or around the area at the time or have any information to provide, to contact Lead Detective Benjamin Ransom of the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at (804) 541-2284. Persons with information on this crime and who wish to remain anonymous may contact the Hopewell Prince George Crimesolvers hotline in Hopewell at (804) 541-2202 or provide their tip using the P3tips mobile app.