1  of  2
Breaking News
Police: Man breaks into Hopewell home, tries to sexually assault victim at knifepoint Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Henrico neighborhood

Police: Man breaks into Hopewell home, tries to sexually assault victim at knifepoint

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Hopewell Police are searching for a suspect who forced his way into a home and attempted to sexually assault a victim.

The alleged crime took place at around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 17 in the 3000 block of Danville Street.

According to police, a male offender forced entry into a resident armed with a knife, and later placed the blade to a person’s throat inside in attempt to sexually assault them.

The offender, described as a 5-foot-9 to 5-foot-11, 20- to 30-year-old heavyset black male with a goatee, fled on foot after a brief struggle. He was last seen wearing denim jeans with a dark-colored ‘hoodie’ style jacket and dark-colored gloves, police said.

The Hopewell Police Department is requesting that any person(s) who may have information regarding this crime or who may have been traveling in and/or around the area at the time or have any information to provide, to contact Lead Detective Benjamin Ransom of the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at (804) 541-2284. Persons with information on this crime and who wish to remain anonymous may contact the Hopewell Prince George Crimesolvers hotline in Hopewell at (804) 541-2202 or provide their tip using the P3tips mobile app.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

RVA Responds

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events