NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man was arrested early Sunday in Norfolk after police say he was caught trying to steal a catalytic converter.

Billy F. Jarrell, 51, was found around 5:30 a.m. in the 8900 block of Granby Street, in the Northside neighborhood just south of the Ocean View area, after an officer on patrol heard the sound of a power tool cutting metal.

Police say the officer went to investigate the sound and found a catalytic converter under a car and Jarrell, who appeared to be working on the car.

The officer found that Jarrell wasn’t the owner and charged him with catalytic converter theft, vandalism, possession of burglarious tools and conspiracy.