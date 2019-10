Richmond, Va., (WRIC) — Richmond Police are investigating after a man died following an overnight shooting.

Police responded to Glenway Court for a report of a shooting at 2:19 a.m., early Sunday morning. When they arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The medical examiner will determine the exact cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

