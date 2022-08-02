FALLS CHURCH, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said a man with a rifle was on the balcony of an apartment building shouting threats Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were in the 3300 block of Rio Dr., at the Barcroft Hills Condominiums, where they negotiated with the man as of 6 p.m.

A tweet from the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) around that time said that the man had gone into the apartment. Police asked everyone to avoid the area, and they asked people within the apartment complex to follow the direction of the officers.

Police said they believe he is alone in the apartment, but they are still telling those “inside apartments at 6147 Leesburg Pike & 3245 Rio Dr to remain sheltered in place as negotiators continue to work toward a peaceful resolution.”

