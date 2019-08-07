1  of  4
USA Today building evacuated following reports of man with weapon

FILE – This file photograph taken July 14, 2010, shows Gannett headquarters in McLean, Va. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

MCLEAN, Va. (WRIC) — Fairfax County Police are responding to reports of an armed man at the Gannett Building in McLean.

According to police, the call came in at 11:56 a.m. for a report of a person with a weapon. Police responded to the building located at 7950 Jones Branch Drive.

Officers say there are no reports of shots fired, but a SWAT team is sweeping the area. Employees at the USAToday headquarters have been evacuated.

Police said there is no indication that it’s an active shooter, officers have not been able to confirm shots being fired.

