USA Today building evacuated following reports of man with weapon

MCLEAN, Va. (WRIC) — Fairfax County Police are responding to reports of an armed man at the Gannett Building in McLean.

According to police, the call came in at 11:56 a.m. for a report of a person with a weapon. Police responded to the building located at 7950 Jones Branch Drive.

We are responding to reports of a man with weapon at the Gannett Building located at 7950 Jones Branch Drive in McLean. Please avoid the area, updates to follow #FCPD pic.twitter.com/cwz3c9wdUx — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) August 7, 2019

Officers say there are no reports of shots fired, but a SWAT team is sweeping the area. Employees at the USAToday headquarters have been evacuated.

Police said there is no indication that it’s an active shooter, officers have not been able to confirm shots being fired.

We have evacuated the @USATODAY headquarters in McLean, Virginia, after reports of someone who may have had a weapon in the building. pic.twitter.com/EF8DJQCqsN — Nathan Bomey (@NathanBomey) August 7, 2019

Stay with 8News for updates.