Police: Missing Ashland teen last seen leaving for school

The Ashland Police Department is seeking the community’s help locating a missing juvenile.

Carmela Angelina Reyes, 14, was last seen leaving for school at around 7 a.m. on Wednesday, October 2.

“Ms. Reyes left her residence in Ashland to go to school and has had no contact with her family since that time,” Ashland Police said in a release.

Reyes is described as a 5 feet tall with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call (804) 730-6140 or (804) 798-1227.