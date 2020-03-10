Police: Newport News man who traveled to Richmond to solicit a minor charged with 7 felonies

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man was arrested on Friday for attempting to have sex with someone he believed to be a 10-year-old girl, according to the Richmond Police Department.

A police spokeswoman said the man arrested was 46-year-old Peter T. Garbo. The department said he traveled from Newport News to Richmond with the intent to solicit a minor.

Police said Garbo has been charged with seven felony offenses of solicitation of a minor using an electronic communication system.

This arrest was a combination effort between RPD detectives and the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. The department said they conducted an undercover operation with assistance from the Newport News Police Department and no child was ever in danger.

