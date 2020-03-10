1  of  2
Breaking News
Dow surges 4.9% in another wild day on hopes for virus aid Navy confirms 1st civilian employee with coronavirus, raising Virginia’s total to 9

Police: Newport News man who traveled to Richmond to solicit a minor charged with 7 felonies

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man was arrested on Friday for attempting to have sex with someone he believed to be a 10-year-old girl, according to the Richmond Police Department.

A police spokeswoman said the man arrested was 46-year-old Peter T. Garbo. The department said he traveled from Newport News to Richmond with the intent to solicit a minor.

Police said Garbo has been charged with seven felony offenses of solicitation of a minor using an electronic communication system. 

This arrest was a combination effort between RPD detectives and the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. The department said they conducted an undercover operation with assistance from the Newport News Police Department and no child was ever in danger.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events