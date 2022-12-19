The gunshot shattered the rear driver-side window of the vehicle. (Courtesy of the Richmond Police Department)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department has reportedly identified a suspect after an officer’s patrol vehicle was shot at and damaged in South Richmond.

Around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18, a police car patrolling the 5700 block of Hull Street Road was struck by gunfire. The gunshot shattered the rear driver-side window of the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle — an on-duty Second Precinct police officer — was unharmed and remained in the area to search for the suspect. No officers discharged their weapons during the incident, according to police.

Approximately four minutes later, officers were called to a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of West Carnation Street and Atmore Drive. Officers reportedly found a man at the scene with injuries sustained in the crash. The man was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. A firearm was recovered from the crash site, according to police.

Police said forensics had collected evidence from both scenes. Following further investigation, Major Crimes detectives determined that the man involved in the crash was responsible for the police car shooting.

The Richmond Police Department is consulting with the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office regarding charges.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Major Crimes Detective W. Hartley at 804-646-4314.