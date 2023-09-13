CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — UNC-Chapel Hill issued an emergency notification Wednesday afternoon and activated its sirens.

Police report that there is an armed and dangerous person on or near campus.

University police are advising all students, faculty and staff to:

Go inside immediately.

Close windows and doors.

Stay until further notice.

Follow directions from emergency responders or University officials.

Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools sent out a message to parents that they have entered a “secure mode” lockdown. This means that CHCCS school doors will be locked and people are not allowed in or out. Classroom instruction can continue normally inside.

This report comes nearly two weeks after the fatal shooting of Associate Professor Dr. Zijie Yan inside Caudill Labs on campus.

Police arrested Tailei Qi, a UNC-Chapel Hill student, without force off campus less than two hours after the shooting.

Qi was charged with first-degree murder and a weapons count and is in jail without bond.

The shooting and nearly three-hour lockdown terrified students and faculty. On Tuesday students, many of whom attend UNC-Chapel Hill, rallied outside the General Assembly pushing for stricter gun laws.