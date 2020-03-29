Police: RPD is conducting a Death Investigation related to a shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department said they are conducting a Death Investigation related to a shooting that took place earlier today.

The department said officers responded to a call for a reported shooting on the 1300 block of St. Paul’s St. at about 12:31 p.m.

When they arrived, police said they found two men in their mid-20s with apparent gunshot wounds. While one man was taken to the hospital for treatment, the other was pronounced dead at the scene.

If you have any information on this shooting, RPD asks you reach out to Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or click here.