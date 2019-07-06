1  of  5
Police searching for missing Goochland woman

She has a flower tattoo on the left side of her neck

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Goochland woman last seen Monday.

Crystal Bland is described by police as 5-foot-2-inches, weighing about 135 pounds. She has long black hair and brown eyes.

Police say she also has a flower tattoo on the left side of her neck.

She was last seen wearing a brown dress with buttons.

Anyone with information relative to this investigation is asked to contact the Goochland Sheriff’s Office at (804) 556-5349.

