Police seek help identifying R. Street homicide victim

by: WRIC Newsroom

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police seek the public’s help identifying the victim of a fatal shooting in the city.

According to police, officers arrived in the 200 block of R. Street for a shooting Thursday morning and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Paramedics transported the victim to the hospital, where he later died.

Police released a sketch of the slain victim, which included a “family” tattoo and a black watch.

Officers ask anyone who may be able to identify the victim to contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

