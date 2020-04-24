Police seek help identifying R. Street homicide victim

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police seek the public’s help identifying the victim of a fatal shooting in the city.

According to police, officers arrived in the 200 block of R. Street for a shooting Thursday morning and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Paramedics transported the victim to the hospital, where he later died.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man dies after being shot in Richmond

Police released a sketch of the slain victim, which included a “family” tattoo and a black watch.

Officers ask anyone who may be able to identify the victim to contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

