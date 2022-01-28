Chesterfield Police seek suspect who robbed 7-Eleven on Belmont Road

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a Chesterfield 7-Eleven early Friday morning.

According to police, the male suspect entered the business in the 5500 block of Belmont Road at about 3:40 a.m. The suspect showed a gun and demanded money before running away.

Police said the suspect is believed to be 20 to 30 years old and about 6 feet tall. He was wearing all dark clothing, sunglasses and an orange facemask.

Anyone with information can call the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime SOLVERS at (804) 748-0660.