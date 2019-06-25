Police: Suspects used stolen credit card to purchase items from Game Stop in Colonial Heights

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Colonial Heights are asking for the public’s help identifying two fraud suspects accused of using a stolen credit card to purchase items from a local Game Stop store.

Police said the two suspects used the credit card on June 20 at the Game Stop located in the 700 block of Southpark Boulevard. Both suspects entered the business, selected game systems and paid for them with the stolen card.

The credit card was reported stolen the same day from a vehicle at Rosyln Landing Park, which is located a short distance from the Game Stop.

The suspects left in an unknown direction driving a newer model, white Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Anyone who can identify either suspect is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.