Police: Tennessee man found living in attic crawlspace in 14-year-old girl’s closet

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man is in custody after being found hiding in the crawlspace of a Mt. Juliet home.

According to an incident report, on June 2, a mother called police to Karen Drive to report that her 14-year-old daughter’s boyfriend, identified as 18-year-old Matthew Castro, was standing at the top of the stairs when she got home. She asked him to come down and leave the home. He then ran in the direction of the daughter’s bedroom.

Police said they began searching the home and found the 18-year-old laying on the ceiling rafters in the attic crawlspace. He refused to come down and had to be removed by force.

Officers said they found that Castro had been living in the attic of the home and coming down at night when the 14-year-old girl was in her room with the door secured. The door to the crawlspace was in the young teen’s closet.

Officers said the 18-year-old had previously trespassed in the home back on May 30. The 14-year-old was also the subject of an unruly runaway investigation by Mt. Juliet police. Castro was warned not to have any contact with the young teen.

Castro was charged with aggravated criminal trespass.

